Conquering the Useless

Not Available

After worldwide acclaim from his viral ‘Line Of The Year’, professional skier Cody Townsend seeks out another ultimate line, this time deep in the remote Boundary Range of Canada. As Cody and his crew face terrifying conditions amongst Canadas’ biggest glaciers, intense raw reactions reveal how personal this ski adventure becomes for everyone. Each team member internally struggles with risk vs reward in their ultimate pursuit of the steepest and best line of their lives. Also shot in Revelstoke and Bella Coola, BC and featuring Elyse Saugstad, Chris Rubens and Dave Treadway.