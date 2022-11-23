Conquistando el fuerte

Not Available

Portrays the life of Moisés (12), Antoni (12), Luís (13) and Chito (13), several cuentahistorias (storyteller) children who make a living by telling stories in prose about the town Juan Griego, in exchange for tips, to the hundreds of people who visit Fortín de la Galera on Margarita Island in Venezuela. Every day they compete, playing, joking and sometimes a bit of tussling, with other children from the town for the opportunity to tell "the story" to the tourists who climb the hill to enjoy the view of the bay, especially as the sun sets over the Caribbean Sea. They must be cunning because there are other storytellers who are older and who left school a long time ago, who are misbehaved, and every day confront them and try to take away their money.