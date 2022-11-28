Conrad Veidt – My Life

Not Available

German actor Conrad Veidt is best remembered for playing Nazi Major Strasser in Casablanca. In reality, he was an ardent anti-fascist who left Nazi Germany for Britain, falsely claiming to be Jewish in solidarity with his Jewish wife. Using clips from Veidt’s films, acclaimed director Mark Rappaport (Rock Hudson’s Home Movies) imagines the actor narrating his life and career from the silent era—including his leading roles in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and The Man Who Laughs (which inspired the character of The Joker)—through to his Hollywood years where he often played a Nazi.