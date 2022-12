Not Available

King Haji Fisabililah dies in a battle against the Dutch in the Gulf of Ketapang. The regalia of the Malay Kingdom is held by the daughter of King Haji, Engku Putri Hamidah, but later seized by the Dutch. This hurts Engku Putri, especially after seeing the suffering of the people. King Haji’s grandson, King Ali Haji, continues the resistance against the Dutch. But his opposition is peaceful by means of his writings. One of his most famous works is Gurindam Dua Belas.