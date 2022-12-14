Not Available

In a small provincial town on the Spanish coast, a conflict arises between prostitutes and a group of devout women, annoyed by the presence of prostitutes in their locality. The tension is increasing and the prostitutes are asking Carmelo, the local pharmacist, to intercede for them. He, who goes out with Asunción, one of the women facing the heteros, refuses. To convince Carmelo, prostitutes force him to have sex with them. Due to the pleasure of this experience he changes his mind.