A young woman’s fiercest self takes over to fight for her life when she’s attacked in this taut thriller from up-and-coming filmmaker Catherine Fordham. After waking up and noticing bruises on her body, the woman flashes back to last night’s perilous journey home. But as full memory of the attack she experienced comes back to her, we soon realize our heroine turned the tables in a surprisingly scary way. Fordham’s effective twist on the rape-revenge thriller marks her as a forward-thinking horror maker with a unique perspective in a historically misogynistic genre.