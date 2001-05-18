2001

Conspiracy

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 18th, 2001

Studio

HBO Films

The historical recreation of the 1942 Wannsee Conference, in which Nazi and SS leaders gathered in a Berlin suburb to discuss the "Final Solution to the Jewish Question". Lead by SS-General Reinhard Heydrich, this group of high ranking German officials came to the historic and far reaching decision that the Jews of Europe were to be exterminated in what would come to be known as the Holocaust.

Cast

Stanley TucciAdolf Eichmann
Colin FirthDr. Wilhelm Stuckart
Tom Hiddleston
Ian McNeiceDr. Gerhard Klopfer
Brendan CoyleSS Maj.Gen. Heinrich Müller
Barnaby Kay

Images