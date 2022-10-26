Not Available

Conspiracy of Torture

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmena

In 1599 Italy, Beatrice Cenci is the teenage daughter of the crazed landowner and nobleman Francesco Cenci whom he keeps his daughter locked up in the dungeon of his castle and sexually abuses her as well. Beatrice then plots with her stepmother, her besotted servant Olimpio, as well as a local bandit, named Catalano, to plan Francesco’s murder.

Cast

Georges WilsonFrancesco Cenci
Adrienne La RussaBeatrice Cenci
Antonio CasagrandeDon Giacomo Cenci
Ignazio SpallaCatalano
Tomás MiliánOlimpo Calvetti

