Conspiracy of Torture

In 1599 Italy, Beatrice Cenci is the teenage daughter of the crazed landowner and nobleman Francesco Cenci whom he keeps his daughter locked up in the dungeon of his castle and sexually abuses her as well. Beatrice then plots with her stepmother, her besotted servant Olimpio, as well as a local bandit, named Catalano, to plan Francesco’s murder.
|Georges Wilson
|Francesco Cenci
|Adrienne La Russa
|Beatrice Cenci
|Antonio Casagrande
|Don Giacomo Cenci
|Ignazio Spalla
|Catalano
|Tomás Milián
|Olimpo Calvetti
