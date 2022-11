Not Available

With the second-oldest population of any U.S. city, sleepy Venice, Fla., seems an unlikely hatching ground for terrorists -- yet it's where three Sept. 11 hijackers learned to fly. This documentary seeks to find out why. But in the process, it raises as many questions as it answers. With two of the flight schools owned by Dutch nationals -- one with Mafia ties -- the possibility of a covert intelligence operation gone awry looms large.