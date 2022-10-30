Constellations, a recent grouping of 16mm colour silent blow-ups by Super 8 artist Helga Fanderl, returns us to the natural world, whose beauty has been observed and rendered with a profound curiosity, a patient gaze and an extraordinary ability to capture visual patterns and textures. Whether following at close range the semi-circular motion of a handsome, pacing leopard, its spots evoking rhythmic patterns through Fanderl's intuitive shooting process, or closely studying a tray of glassware on a ship as the sea reflects and refracts through the crystalline shapes, the artist fully gives herself over to the present moment and allows us to bask in it.
