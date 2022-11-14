C/O/N/S/T/R/U/C/T

Not Available

The glass window being installed - labour - being the subject ostensibly of the film...glaziers and glass having a history within representation from the german novella through Beckett's molloy through Duchamp though at the time none of that was conscious, it was for me about the endless superimpositions of a transparent signifier...five layers of optical superimposition (and as each in the lab darkens the scene, it necessitated lightening....each time one step more for each of five 'same' temporalities....) that alone for a viewer/viewing enough to unsettle any seeing through glass, any transparencies....shown at Knokke EXPRMNTL in 1974 to general incomprehension my own included.