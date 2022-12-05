Construction

Not Available

This is a story about the children’s instructor in hand-to-hand fighting who has fractured his pelvis and is now being cared for by his girl-friend. The strong and daring man, he is scared by this dependence on another person, while the protagonist is torn between the desire to help the man recover and the wish to tie him to herself forever. The protagonists live in a shared flat in St. Petersburg. The woman in the room next door listens to the song «Just Wait for Me» and keeps waiting for somebody all her life.