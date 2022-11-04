Consul Dorgen's Affairs

Not Available

A mysterious consul, blessed with the power to hypnotise, manages to push young women to suicide to cash in their insurance, without having their blood on his hands. At the death of his sister, a young detective decides to hold an investigation into this curious character, at the risk of falling into the trap himself... Oktavijan Miletić considered to be the father of Croatian cinema, was one of the pioneers of avant-garde cinema in Croatia and shows this once again in this film.