Contact Has Begun

This documentary explores near death experiences, UFO’s, ORBs, global changes, and extra terrestrial encounters. With live UFO footage and first hand accounts of other-world encounters, this film is among the first to explore questions such as where did they come from? And why are they here? The film features James Gilliland, an expert in the area of E.T. phenomena, who has appeared regularly on the popular radio show “Coast to Coast A.M.” It's filmed at Gilliland’s ranch in Trout Lake, Washington which serves as the primary location for Gilliland’s E.T. encounters. The movie delves into Gilliland’s life story, his own near death experience, his personal encounters with other worldly beings, and also includes interviews with physicists and other experts who have visited the ranch and share their perceptions of these phenomena. The films includes appearances by Dr. Miceal Ledwith, Neil Freer, Dr. Brooks Agnew, Afred Webre, and Dr. Michael Salla.