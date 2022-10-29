Not Available

With a negligible budget and few technical means (just a rented camera), this young cinematographer finished his first feature length film in a little more than two weeks. Contactos (Contacts) is a film compendium taken from the productive singularities of a marginal cinema that confronted film models concerning Franco’s dictatorship. Contactos was filmed without administrative intervention and control, and made under a high degree of secrecy, using 16mm film in black and white (The soundtrack was dubbed in after filming at a small Madrid sound studio), and without benefit of commercial distribution. - Javier Moral