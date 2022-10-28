Not Available

The idea of the project, if I may say so, to show the connection (contact) photo-artist with a photo, give everyone the opportunity to comment on the photographer to his work. The uniqueness of the film that shows not just one picture, and often the whole series of images, of which only one frame later to be recognized (named), a brilliant, unique, inimitable, etc. In this film you can see what is the work of the photographer - to prepare a frame of mind or a place to try, experiment, wait, anticipate. And all for the sake of the dozens of excellent photographs to choose best of the best.The main idea of the project is to show the viewer not just photos of the author, but also to listen to him, talking about his creative path, on global matters, giving inspiration to the author, about the experiences and emotional lines of his work, some of the biographical facts of life master, and immediately the main thing - an individual creative process.