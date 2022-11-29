Contemporary Bayani

Not Available

Marina Sarno, a former distressed domestic worker, overshadows her traumatic experiences abroad by volunteering as a case worker. She aids OFWs in need alongside working to sell clothes in the Taytay Tiangge. As she strives to help fellow workers, government injustices regarding OFW welfare serve both as her driving force and hurdle. The case of the late domestic worker Mary Jean Alberto then intertwines. Her death questions the cycle of normalized migration posed by the government in the country despite efforts of the likes of Marina.