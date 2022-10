Not Available

From the islands of the Aegean (Tinos and Mykonos) to the cities of exile: Paris, Berlin, Budapest. Urbad and rural landscapes, connected not only with the continuous movement of Melpo but mainly with permanent exclusions and confinements in mental institutions. A Maze of history and its expression in accordance with the plans of the psychiatrist & poet Spilios Argyropoulos and linguist Vangelis Intzidis.