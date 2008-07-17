2008

Contract

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Contract is a Hindi film by Ram Gopal Verma, where the story revolves around an ex-commando man, Aman, whose wife and daughter are killed in a terrorist attack. A top undercover cop then approaches Aman to collaborate with him to hunt the mastermind of these terrorist attacks Sultan, who is planning another big attack on the city of Mumbai. With meticulous planning, Aman infiltrates the underworld gangs to reach Sultan, the chief mentor.

Cast

Kishore KadamDara
Amruta KhanvilkarDivya
Upendra LimayeGoonga
Amruta SubhashGoonga's Wife
Vikas ShrivastavRAW Lalji
Zakir HussainSultan

