Cavalier contract killer Lee-Seng (Rob Young) flees his vengeful employer and a ruthless assassin (James Trevena-Brown) after failing to eliminate a team of vigilantes intent on ridding their city of drug dealers. Meanwhile, as the bullets start to fly, Lee-Seng searches for the truth about his mission while protecting a gorgeous woman (Renee Cataldo) who has gotten caught in the crossfire.