Contractor's Routine is the depiction of one day in the life of Jacob Borschevsky, who although, apparently harmless is a rather quirky and strange human being. Because of his lack of skills at fitting in with normal society, Jacob has developed a full and rich fantasy life, complete with an ultra ego, who as his mentor is available at Jacob's beacon call. When Jacob resorts to horrible acts of violence and murder as a means of coping with his considerable frustrations with the workings of the real world, it is left to the audience to decide - will Jacob's mentor be able to stop the violence from spilling over into the real world?