Contractual Maid Housekeeper

Tong Tian Ai (Wang Qian) barges into Qin Jin Yang's house by mistake and makes a big mess, not only making a mess of the house but also damaging an antique phonograph that costs a lot. Qin Jin Yang (Evan Lu) is furious and starts a city-wide search for the fleeing woman, leaving Tong Tian Ai with nowhere to hide but to turn herself in. The young president offers to let him off the hook if he is happy within the one-month contract period, so Tong Tian Ai agrees. A month is a long time, but not a short one, and Tong Tian Ai starts to spend time with Qin Jin Yang as a "mood organizer" .