Not Available

As a professional snowboarder Elias Elhardt has achieved what many others only dream of. Powdering is a privilege, the Allgäuer is aware of that. Nevertheless, he wonders how he can reconcile the sport with his conscience even longer. Without doubt, snowboarding is his dream job, but it also makes him a figurehead of the sports industry. Exactly these questions drive Elias Elhardt: When will our enthusiasm for the mountains reach destructive proportions? How can we protect what we love? CONTRADDICTION is both - a clever film about the contradictions of our passion and an ode to life with the mountains. Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)