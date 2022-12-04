Contradiçôes Urbanas

Not Available

Who owns the public space? Urban Contradictions documents the State's poorly planned interventions in public spaces, segregating social strata, the neglect of the problems resulting from this social exclusion. Condomínio Selva de Pedra, Cruzada São Sebastião, both in the upscale neighborhood of Leblon, Rio de Janeiro. And the traditional neighborhood of Catumbi: Solutions, Organizations and Contradictions. Urban Contradictions is the report of an investigation on citizen identity and the use of urban spaces.