Contrary to all

Russia early 90-ies. Freedom of speech and freedom of action. Many criminal groups are trying to grab a piece of the pie of the dying Empire. The thirst for power and money leads to more and more fights and murders. Another victim discovered by investigators in his own apartment. Alina is the only witness found sleeping at the crime scene. The case is entrusted to an experienced investigator who does not even suspect what a criminal hive he will have to stir up. The girl, fascinated by the constantly gloomy, but very charming detective, decides to help. But excessive talkativeness threatens the witness with death. A professional killer is already following in her footsteps...