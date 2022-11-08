Not Available

The work of film maker and booger Greg Fraser. Sick slabs and mutant nuggets as the top SA boys shred it apart. Take a bodyboarding blast through the blowout barrels of some of the sickest slabs you will see in SA and Australia. Discover waves that rival the heavies of the surfing world right on our doorstep up the West Coast. Crisp, fast flowing editing and tight shots boost this little film right up into the air. Some of the bodily stresses these ous put themselves under will have chiropractors rubbing their hands with glee.