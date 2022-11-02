Contratiempo

Not Available

Carlos (Jorge Luis Moreno) is fathe of little Erick's, who is in poor health, and to be saved requires urgent and costly treatment, an amount that Carlos can not cover but he will seek at all costs. Diego (Michel Brown) is a successful stockbroker who suddenly lost his investors' money and ruin his own family. The only way left for him is to die, so the insurance cover that debt. Their worlds collide and starts a race against time, in 72 hours their lives will change forever if Carlos agrees to kill Diego.