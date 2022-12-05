Convenience Store Fling

Not Available

Arriving at work at the convenience store to replace the salesperson, Joo Ah recognizes a guy she ran into on the street. He is very grateful to her, he needs to leave the store to get the prize. Joo Ah remains to work in the store and meets young guys, there are four of them. They are all with different personalities, cute, funny, charismatic, cocky and charming. Now Joo Ah has a job and she needs to work conscientiously to become a worthy employee, but what kind of work is there and how can she resist when four handsome men simultaneously show her attention.