Not Available

"The Long Road Home'" is the first official DVD release from Converge. Modeled after the first (and arguably most successful) band home videos such as Metallica's "Cliff Em' All" release, "The Long Road Home" is a two disc collection that is as energetic and exciting as the moments the release captures. No frills, or crap, just a massive collection of fan footage from the bands decade long reign as kings of their genre.