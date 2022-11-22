Converge: Thousands Of Miles Between Us

Not Available

'Thousands of Miles Between Us' from Converge is the long awaited sequel to their landmark 2003 DVD release 'The Long Road Home'. A full 20 song Converge set from their Union Transfer (Philadelphia, PA) stop on their 'All We Love We Leave Behind' tour. Filmed with multiple camera angles and edited by Jimmy Hubbard (Guitar World, Vice). The live audio was mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City and mastered by engineer Alan Douches at West West Side (Motorhead, The Dillinger Escape Plan). Presented in both 5.1 surround sound (exclusive to the Blu-ray) and stereo configurations for the ultimate chaotic live experience.