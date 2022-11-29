Not Available

In 2006 lugar a dudas and Centro Cultural de Cali in Cali, Colombia invited the visual artists Todd Ayoung and Carlos Andrade to participate in a workshop with local Cali artists. The workshop titled "Convergencia" was part of an artists residency at lugar a dudas (place of doubt) with Todd Ayoung and Carlos Andrade, and resulted in a collective exhibition at Centro Cultural de Cali called "Convergencia/Divergencia". The video loop was part of a larger art installation, investigating, through a video/audio montage, the right wing government of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, and everyday life of Colombian society.