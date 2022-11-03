Converging with Angels

Not Available

The well-ordered life of Dylan Thomas, a high-priced male escort, goes into moral free-fall beginning with the night he impulsively takes home a young woman he finds passed out drunk on a sidewalk. A sad little stray cat in a Lycra dress and Prada shoes, Allison Campbell is looking for security or love, and she may not know the difference. While Dylan plies his trade in swank hotels, a tentative domestic relationship with seemingly homeless Allison evolves, based on the illusion that neither of them has a past. Voyeurism is the dramatic strategy and the lure for this story.