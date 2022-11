Not Available

The first real video work of Gábor Bódy is about a highly exciting psychological situation from the 1970s, the era of the iron curtain. Bódy and Marcel Odenbach, his friend from Cologne, communicate silently in front of the camera by blowing soap bubbles. The mood is very dramatic, yet the dramaturgy is rather simple. It is a pioneering work in the new narrative direction Bódy initiated.