The short film Conversation on Life reconstructs an event that happened to the movie hero, the writer Vulnet, when he was young. Vulnet describes his life story to his grandson Arbresh, who then, after a lot endeavors, prepares an adorable surprise his grandfather. Arbresh invites his grandfather on a joint trip to Kichevo and convinces him that this train journey will help him return to his writing and again become an idol to young readers. During the journey we get to know the life story of Vulnet, in particular an event that occurred a long time before in 1974. Vulnet had loved nature and it was in nature that he found his inspirations. And it was that nature enabled him to meet the girl that changed his life.