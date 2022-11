Not Available

Eight tunnellers, led by Mikulás Litvák, go down with the lift for a new shift in the underground, close to the Máj department store. Each day they build a new meter on the B1 line of the Metro. In 14 years of work they have made 7 km of corridors and tunnels. The work is hard and sometimes dangerous. But they are a tight group, which trust each other's skilfulness.