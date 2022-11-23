Not Available

Conviction: Murder at the Station follows a team of experts as they investigate whether evidence exists that could challenge the conviction of a man in prison for a murder he denies. Every year, over 500 people in the UK are convicted of murder. A guilty verdict can only be challenged if new evidence comes to light - and less than 1% of cases are ever overturned. Inside Justice is a specialist charity led by Louise Shorter, supported by a panel of criminal lawyers, ex-police officers and forensics experts who offer assistance to prisoners who are protesting their innocence. In this series, we meet Louise as she investigates a case, looking for evidence that could present grounds to bring an appeal - and ultimately overturn the conviction of a Southampton man in prison for the murder of his secret lover.