Conway Twitty Greatest Hits LIve

This never-before-released, rare performance was caught on video in 1992 just before Conway Twitty's untimely death. This footage has since been in the possession of the Twitty family. Experience 8 of Conway's #1 hits and crowd favorites performed live, from "Hello Darlin'" to "Desperado Love", "It's Only Make Believe" and more. Throughout his career transformation from rock 'n' roll teen idol to country music superstar, Conway Twitty's rich, down-home voice has spoken to the souls of music fans for over five decades. The smoothest of country's balladeers, with a record-setting 40 #1 hits, Twitty is the true embodiment of country music.