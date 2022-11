Not Available

Collectively dubbed the "Three Mo' Tenors," the versatile and talented trio of Victor Trent Cook, Rodrick Dixon and Thomas Young have created a singular act that's part gospel, part jazz, part classical and all fun. This disc's highlights include several opera selections from Verdi, a smoking rendition of Duke Ellington's "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing" and the standard "Luck Be a Lady" from Guys and Dolls.