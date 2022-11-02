Cooking French: The Cuisine of Burgundy and Southern France

Not Available

France is considered the culinary capital of the world. In this series, The Flavors of France, the stars of French cuisine teach you how to prepare their signature dishes and regional specialties. It represents the greatest collection of top-rated Michelin chefs ever assembled in a DVD series. In Volume 2 we journey to Burgundy--after Paris, the other great gastronomic center of France--and explore the varied cuisine of Auxerre, Dijon, and Lyon. From Burgundy we travel south to the rich Mediterranean coast of France as we learn to prepare the cuisine of Beaujolais, Corsica, and mountainous Savoy. Each DVD contains instructions for preparing over twenty classic French dishes and desserts, as well as a printable recipe book. Bon appétit!