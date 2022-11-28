Cooking French: The Cuisine of Paris and Northern France

Not Available

From the Travel Channel's aired show "The Flavors of France" a DVD comprising of different clips from that show that spanned 3 years. They also had a show called "The Flavors of Italy" that ran at the same time as well as a DVD showcasing that show. Tour Paris, Normandy, Champagne and Alsace, where masters of Gallic cuisine demonstrate the best way to prepare their favorite dishes, as well as a broad menu of regional gems. The Parisian excursion includes visits to the Arc de Triomphe, the beautiful River Seine and Montparnasse. And in Champagne, viewers will get a brief history of the region's famed bubby beverage, starting with a tutorial on a monk named Dom Perignon. ---- In this series, the stars of French cuisine teach you how to prepare their signature dishes and regional specialties against a background of stunning vistas, folklore, and tradition. Each DVD contains instructions for preparing over twenty different classic French dishes and desserts.