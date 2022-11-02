Cooking Italian - The Cuisine of Southern Italy and the Islands Vol 2

Not Available

Travel through the great cities of Italy, experiencing their culture, history, and pageantry while under the guidance of Italy's most famous chefs. Learn how to prepare the regional cuisine that has made the Italian kitchen so justly famous. Journey south from Perugia to Lazio and then to Rome as we learn to prepare some of Italy's most famous dishes: focaccia, risotto, spaghetti carbonara, and saltinbocca. Our journey continues to Naples - the birthplace of pizza - then on to the Amalfi coast, ending with the incomparable cuisine of Sicily.