From the makers of Hack Job and I Spill Your Guts! Rich and Benny have always had trouble with the ladies, until they befriend a demon named Az. It's a non-stop party until a killer, soul eating beast leaps through an open portal from the underworld and starts terrorizing their city. Now it's up to Az and the boys to send the creature back to the depths of Hades where it came from, all the while looking good and doing it Cool As Hell in this horror comedy. Featuring a killer punk, hardcore and metal soundtrack and appearances from genre favorites Tom Savini and Frank Mullen as well as Andrew WK, the Meatmen and more!