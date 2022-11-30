Cool Cool Bye

Not Available

Lek and Flene are warriors of the Han tribe who live in a post-apocalyptic world. They must fight Tanguin, a powerful enemy who keeps kidnapping women from their village. After the last attack, the villagers demand that both Lek and Flene go directly to Tanguin's home base to face him. To assist the two warriors, two volunteers from the village offer their help: Corola, who had his sister kidnapped, and Syril, who's girlfriend was abducted. They also gain the aid of Klee, a magical being who accidentally got struck by Tanguin on his last assault. - Anime News Network