1967

Cool Hand Luke

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1967

Studio

Jalem Productions

When petty criminal Luke Jackson is sentenced to two years in a Florida prison farm, he doesn't play by the rules of either the sadistic warden or the yard's resident heavy, Dragline, who ends up admiring the new guy's unbreakable will. Luke's bravado, even in the face of repeated stints in the prison's dreaded solitary confinement cell, "the box," make him a rebel hero to his fellow convicts and a thorn in the side of the prison officers.

Cast

George KennedyDragline
Luke AskewBoss Paul
Morgan WoodwardBoss Godfrey
Harry Dean StantonTramp
Dennis HopperBabalugats
Lou AntonioKoko

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images