Cool Kids Don't Cry

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bijker Film

Adaptation of one of Benelux most famous children's novels. Tough prime school girl Akkie loves soccer and can be a real bully. Love is the only thing she's scared of. When Akkie is diagnosed with Leukemia, she has to fight for her life. On the verge of going to high school, Akkie has to allow love to enter her life, and thus gain courage to accept the inevitable.

Cast

Nils VerkooijenJoep
Bram FlickLaurens
Amin BelyandouzBrammetje
Eva van der GuchtJuf Ina
Loek PetersDokter Snor
Lucas DijkerNico

