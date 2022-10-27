Cool Kids Don't Cry

Adaptation of one of Benelux most famous children's novels. Tough prime school girl Akkie loves soccer and can be a real bully. Love is the only thing she's scared of. When Akkie is diagnosed with Leukemia, she has to fight for her life. On the verge of going to high school, Akkie has to allow love to enter her life, and thus gain courage to accept the inevitable.
|Nils Verkooijen
|Joep
|Bram Flick
|Laurens
|Amin Belyandouz
|Brammetje
|Eva van der Gucht
|Juf Ina
|Loek Peters
|Dokter Snor
|Lucas Dijker
|Nico
