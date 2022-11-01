Not Available

    Cool Story" is the story of Think Thanks best season yet, often times hilarious, some times poignant and always a little different. From Ben Bogart's ghetto fabulous economic reality to Mark Thompson's first double cork to Chris Beresford's culinary culture shock and everything in between; "Cool Story" weaves a tale familiar to all snowboarders yet, until now, left largely untold. With full video parts from 15 of the worlds most progressive riders "Cool Story" packs a punch as both a hard hitting freestyle tour de force and an in depth look at the culture surrounding us.

