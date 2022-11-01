Not Available

Coolie No.1 is action romance based movie in which, Ranjani (Tabu), is a rich, spoilt and arrogant girl who has a I dont Care attitude towards life. Ranjanis father is a rich Industrialist Koteswara Rao (Rao Gopal Rao) who resides in Singapore. In an incident Ranjani clashes with Raju (Venkatesh) who is a coolie. Raju vows to do something about Rajinis arrogance and ego. Ranjani goes to Singapore to see her father where she meets up with Bharat (who is none other than Raju who pretends to be Bharat) a modish and rich man in Singapore.