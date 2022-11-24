Not Available

Coons! Night of the Bandits of the Night

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Overbites Pictures

The blood flows and the fur flies in Coons! Night of the Bandits of the Night from director Travis Irvine and Overbite Productions! In this hilarious horror spoof, a group of wild college kids arrive at Raccoon Creek Campgrounds with hopes for a summer full of good times, ample booze and hot pre-marital sex! But a pack of hungry raccoons, no longer content to scavenge through the garbage for their food, arrive to put a stop to the debauchery with their vicious dispositions and ravenous appetite for human flesh! As the bodies pile up, only two young lovers, with the help of a crusty hippie hermit and a bumbling park ranger, can stand up to the murderous masked menace and save the summer for drunken teenagers everywhere!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images