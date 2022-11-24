Not Available

The blood flows and the fur flies in Coons! Night of the Bandits of the Night from director Travis Irvine and Overbite Productions! In this hilarious horror spoof, a group of wild college kids arrive at Raccoon Creek Campgrounds with hopes for a summer full of good times, ample booze and hot pre-marital sex! But a pack of hungry raccoons, no longer content to scavenge through the garbage for their food, arrive to put a stop to the debauchery with their vicious dispositions and ravenous appetite for human flesh! As the bodies pile up, only two young lovers, with the help of a crusty hippie hermit and a bumbling park ranger, can stand up to the murderous masked menace and save the summer for drunken teenagers everywhere!