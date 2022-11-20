Cooper and Hemingway: The True Gen

Not Available

In many ways it was the perfect match: Ernest Hemingway whose heroes personified his definition of courage - "grace under pressure" - and Gary Cooper, the man who often portrayed those characters on screen. Yet in other ways-politically, intellectually, and personally- Hemingway and Cooper were a study in contradictions. The story of this extraordinary 20+ year friendship is the focus of this documentary, the film narrated by Sam Waterson, features interviews with such Hollywood luminaries as Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, George Plimpton, and Patricia Neal.