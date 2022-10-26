1987

After killing a witness, LAPD detective Sgt. Lloyd Hopkins (Woods) is suspended by his superiors. However, he becomes increasingly convinced that a series of murders he's recently been working on have some sort of connection.Alone, unarmed and unauthorized, Hopkins goes on the trail of a serial killer. Over the course of the investigation he crosses swords with Kathleen McCarthy, a feminist bookshop manager (Warren), whose old high school yearbook may hold a vital clue to the mystery.